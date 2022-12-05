We share fun, holiday “mom hacks” and have a thoughtful discussion about whether more is better when it comes to our children. Does pushing our kids to do “extra”– like exceed a 4.0 GPA or play travel sports– improve their lives and odds of success? We share our opinions on that, as well another provocative question: What is the appropriate age to allow children to listen to music with curse words?
Maggie and the Moms: fun holiday hacks; listening to music with curse words; and ‘Is more better?’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Bestreviews.com - Black Friday Deals
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now