Maggie and the Moms debate a recent study that concluded that parents who post their children on social media tend to be permissive in their parenting style. Plus, we dive into a round of “What would you do?” with a scenario involving a stranger who picked up another woman’s child at a playground to move him out of the way so her son could down the slide. And we reveal the messy truth about the #MomLife.
Maggie and the Moms: Does posting your children on social media mean you’re a permissive parent?
