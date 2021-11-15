Maggie and the Moms: Do our kids need “Ted Lasso type” coaches?; Are you a “Jiwa” parent?; & a “Mom Quiz” on Thanksgiving nutrition

What kind of coach is best for youth sports– one who doesn’t focus on winning and takes a kind, soft approach with athletes or one who focuses on winning at all costs and is harsh when necessary? Our parenting panel debates that question, along with the latest parenting trend in China where a child’s life is centered on good grades and activities that ensure a bright future. Plus, our wheel of topics elicits “mom confessions” and a “mom quiz” focused on Thanksgiving nutrition with the help of registered & licensed dietitian nutritionist Wendy Wesley.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter