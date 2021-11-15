Maggie and the Moms: Do our kids need “Ted Lasso type” coaches?; Are you a “Jiwa” parent?; & a “Mom Quiz” on Thanksgiving nutrition

TAMPA (WFLA) - Former MLB shortstop Julio Lugo has died, his family has told Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes. The cause of death is believed to be a heart attack. Lugo, who was 45, was set to turn 46 on Tuesday.

Lugo spent parts of 12 seasons (2000-2011) in Major League Baseball playing for the Astros for parts of four seasons then the Rays for parts of four seasons. He later spent parts of three seasons with the Red Sox and had one-year-or-fewer stints with the Dodgers, Braves, Orioles and Cardinals.