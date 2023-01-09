Today on Maggie and the Moms, the mamas weigh in on a new study showing that kids believe fibbing is less risky than telling a hard truth, and they’re learning that message from their parents. Plus, we share whether we agree with the bikini thong-wearing mom who defends her choice because “moms shouldn’t have a uniform”. We also debate whether kids have the right to privacy at home.
Maggie and the Moms: Are we teaching our kids to lie? Should moms have a ‘uniform’? Do kids have a right to privacy at home?
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
