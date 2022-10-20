Recipe Courtesy of Food Network Magazine:

FOR THE CAKE

1 small sugar pumpkin (3 to 4 pounds)

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 stick unsalted butter, cut into pieces

1 cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup water

3 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 tablespoon scotch or bourbon (optional)

FOR THE BUTTERSCOTCH SAUCE

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup heavy cream

¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Pinch of salt

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 teaspoons scotch or bourbon (optional)

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

CHOCOLATE CAKE IN A PUMPKIN ACTIVE: 50 min l TOTAL: 2 hr 40 min (plus cooling) l SERVES: 6 to 8