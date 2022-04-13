We kick off the show with a sigh of relief as Maggie finds her missing glasses… in the freezer! Plus, how many pets is too many? Farron shares the story of the friend whose house is referred to as “the farm”. And we discover the “Airbnb for pools”, a service that now allows people to rent other people’s backyard swimming pools by the hour. Would you do it?
