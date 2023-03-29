Farron’s March Madness brackets are busted but Maggie doesn’t mind because her alma mater made it to the Final Four! The ladies cheer on Florida Atlantic University and University of Miami, discuss some of the most popular rewatch podcasts and talk about the ultimate BFF move made by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
