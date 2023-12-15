Madison Skye Validum lights up the screen in “Dashing Through the Snow,” which is streaming on Disney+, and also “Best Christmas Ever,” which is on Netflix. The young actress has Ludacris playing her father in one film and Brandy playing her mother in the other. She said that Christmas is her favorite holiday and she’s thrilled to bring smiles to families through her new movies.
Madison Skye Validum is the young star in two must-see Christmas flicks
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
