Lush Life: Food and Drinks from the Garden

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Carnival Cruise Line has added a new requirement for unvaccinated Floridians wanting to go on cruises while on vacation.

Effective July 31, those over the age of 12 who aren't vaccinated will need to buy travel insurance for cruises leaving Florida homeports. Each guest will need to show the proof of an insurance policy with a minimum of $10,000's worth of coverage when they check in.