Luke Russert remembers what his father used to say when he was growing up. In the event that they should become separated, his dad– legendary journalist Tim Russert– would designate a meet-up spot and tell his young son, “Look for me there.” Those words take on a poignant new meaning in Luke’s memoir, Look For Me There, in which he recounts the three-year journey through different parts of the world that proved instrumental in helping him grieve the death of his father and find himself in the process.