Lucky Lasagna Lush
Chef Jason Smith
- 1 box graham crackers (3 sleeves)
- 1 (8 oz) tub sour cream
- 3 TBSP Irish cream
- 2 (3.5 ounce) pkg instant vanilla pudding mix
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 3 cups milk
- 3-6 drops green food color
- 1 can favorite chocolate frosting
- St Patty Day sprinkles
Instructions
- Place sour cream and Isaiah cream and mix together.
- In a bowl, combine vanilla pudding mix, and vanilla with cold milk. Whisk for several minutes until the pudding starts to thicken. Stir in sour cream mixture
- Spread a thin layer of pudding mixture in a 9×13 pan just to coat the bottom.
- Arrange approx. 1 sleeve of graham crackers on the bottom of a pan, breaking them as needed to fit around the top and bottom edges.
- Evenly spread half of the pudding mixture over the crackers. Top with another layer of graham crackers, then add the green food color to the remaining pudding mixture, stir and spread over graham crackers, Top with a final layer of graham crackers.
- Place chocolate frosting in microwave and heat for 30 seconds, stir and heat for 20 seconds, stir.
- Spread over graham cracker layer, smoothing top with an spatula.
- Sprinkle with St Patty Day sprinkles.
- Refrigerate to set, at least 2 hours and up to overnight.
- Cut and serve. Enjoy!!!