Love, Tom: a love letter to music and a hopeful message for an anxious world

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After hours of heated debate, the Florida House passed House Bill 7, a ban on critical race theory, on a party-line vote. The bill, if it clears a floor vote in the Senate, would next head to Gov. Ron DeSantis to be signed into law, or vetoed.

The bill is likely to be signed into law, with DeSantis already publicly supporting of the bill's impacts. House Bill 7, entitled “Individual Freedom,” would, according to the legislature, “expand” the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992 and protections of the Florida Educational Equity Act.