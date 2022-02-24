We speak with songwriter Tom Douglas and Oscar-nominated director Michael Lennox about the new documentary, Love, Tom (Paramount +), which takes you inside the creative process behind some of the greatest songs ever written and offers a hopeful message for “anxiety addicts, underdogs, underachievers, true believers, never-say-die-ers, keep on try-ers, the broken hearted, can’t-get-started, optimistic pessimists”.
Love, Tom: a love letter to music and a hopeful message for an anxious world
