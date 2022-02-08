Love off the Grid

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - A Deep East Texas woman was arrested after her child was allegedly found waving down traffic on the side of the road in the cold.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call to go to the 500 block of CR 6101 around 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 after the boy was found.