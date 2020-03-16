Look Younger, Feel Confident with Power Swabs

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Coronavirus quarantine: Things to do at home with your kids while schools are closed
Video
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
Coronavirus concerns: MGM Resorts closing all Vegas properties
LIST: Which Tampa Bay school districts will pay teachers, staff through closure for coronavirus
Video
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
LIST: Which Tampa Bay school districts will pay teachers, staff through closure for coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
‘Patient zero’ in Tennessee shares experience with COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
8 ways to ease anxiety over coronavirus concerns
Video
Customers react to liquor store closings amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
Sunrise and sunset times equal today, but not on the spring equinox
Video
Chapel offers live stream option for those who can’t attend wedding
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
Road Rants
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Tampa Bay area man concerned about nursing home protocols amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Top Stories
Canceling travel plans? You may be able to get your money back
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pasco County: Man quarantined at home with COVID-19
Video
Coronavirus concerns in Tampa Bay may impact travel plans, but there are options
Video
Is coronavirus ‘community spread’ in Florida? Feds say yes, DeSantis’ office says no
Video
Hillsborough County conducts sweep of adult businesses ahead of WrestleMania
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
Top Stories
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
Top Stories
NCAA says no brackets for canceled tournaments
Yankees minor leaguer has virus, 1st MLB-affiliated player
NFL players approve CBA, extending regular season and playoffs
Police: Child with COVID-19 received autograph from infected NBA player
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
POSTPONED: 2020 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Coronavirus quarantine: Things to do at home with your kids while schools are closed
Video
Top Stories
‘Patient zero’ in Tennessee shares experience with COVID-19
Video
Social distancing? Not on Sunday night at Disney World
Customer leaves staff $2,500 tip before bars and restaurants close in Ohio
Ohio jail releases hundreds of inmates due to coronavirus concerns
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Look Younger, Feel Confident with Power Swabs
Daytime
Posted:
Mar 16, 2020 / 11:40 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 16, 2020 / 11:40 AM EDT
Call 1-800-205-0912 Sale: Daytime - 40% off Special w/ FREE Shipping” www.powerswabs.com
Top Videos
All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus
Metropolitan Ministries CV
Coronavirus Concerns: Will Tampa bars and restaurants shut down?
Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update Sunday, March 15
New CDC guidelines recommend limiting large gatherings to 50 people
Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose
Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows
Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox
More Local News
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Scholastic releases free daily courses for kids stuck home amid coronavirus school closures
Video
Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay
Video
Party’s over: 4 states close bars, restaurants over virus
Video
Police: Don’t call 911 if you run out of toilet paper
All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus
Video
St. Pete police locate missing 14-year-old boy
Coronavirus concerns: DeSantis urges Floridians to take social distancing seriously
Video
Customers react to liquor store closings amid coronavirus pandemic
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Coronavirus concerns: CDC recommends limiting large gatherings to 50 people
Video
Starbucks shifts stores to ‘to-go’ due to coronavirus
Man holds ‘Will work for toilet paper’ sign to spread little humor among coronavirus concerns
What is social distancing? Understanding the best tool to fight the coronavirus
AMC theatres to reduce maximum capacity by at least 50 percent
More Don't Miss