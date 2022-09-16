Actors Bella Ramsey and Allan Scott star in Lena Dunham’s new film, “Catherine Called Birdy”, based on the 1990’s Young Adult novel by Karen Cushman. Ramsey plays a 14-year-old girl in medieval England navigating through life as her father, played by Scott, tries to sell her off to potential suitors. We chat with the actors about working together and with Dunham on the film; Ramsey’s big break on “Game of Thrones”; and Scott’s turn as the “hot priest” in “Fleabag”.