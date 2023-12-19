What started nearly twenty years ago as clothing donations for teenage girls in the foster care system has grown into a large, upscale boutique that also provides free clothing to teenage survivors of human trafficking. Loft 181 provides at-risk girls with a personalized shopping experience that includes clothes, shoes, makeup and other hygiene products. Volunteers also give special attention to each girl in the “Gospel Room” where they can share other needs and prayer requests.

18-year-old Thaliyah Ayala shared how Loft 181 changed her life from the moment she stepped foot inside the door. Ayala was in foster care and was a beneficiary of the clothing items on multiple occasions. Now, she spends time giving back and volunteering to help other girls who visit the boutique.

Donations of new and gently used are always accepted at Loft 181, located at 19029 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz. Foster parents and guardians of girls who may want to shop there are encouraged to call to set up an appointment.