The National High School Cheerleading Championship, produced by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), a Varsity Spirit brand, is the pinnacle of cheerleading competitions for high school cheerleaders across the country. Teams competing at the championship must have qualified at a regional competition in 2022. Teams were credentialed in cheer safety and leadership training, endorsed by the National Federation of High School Sports (NFHS), as well as in the areas of crowd leading, spirit raising, ambassadorship, athleticism, and entertainment. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance. Teams performed in an exclusive performance at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the HP Field House, Visa Athletic Center or The AdventHealth Arena – the first ever building dedicated to exclusively hosting cheer and dance events. For more information and a full list of winners, visit here.