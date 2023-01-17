Before taking on the title role in “Hamilton” tonight at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, actor Deejay Young stops by our studio to chat about playing Alexander Hamilton and four other roles in the national tour of the hit Broadway musical. He looks back at his performances as a student at Tampa’s Howard W. Blake High School and “rehearses” his lines for tonight’s show with us.
Local star Deejay Young on playing ‘Hamilton’ in his hometown
by: Maggie Rodriguez
