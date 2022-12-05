Wheels of Success, the local nonprofit that helps working people own a reliable source of transportation, is gearing up for major vehicle distribution this holiday season. Founder and CEO Susan Jacobs said they’re gearing up for the annual 12 Cars of Christmas. By encouraging recipients to pay what they can afford and to volunteer time back with the organization, Wheels of Success supports a pay it forward philosophy.
Local nonprofit Wheels of Success is revving engines for ’12 Cars of Christmas’
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Bestreviews.com - Black Friday Deals
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now