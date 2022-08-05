Tampa Bay’s Philippine Performing Arts Dance Company wows us with a traditional performance, featuring dancers balancing filled drinking glasses on their heads. Typically performed in The Philippines to celebrate the harvest of cocount wine, it is just one custom we learned about today in our studio, in honor of the release of the new comedy, “Easter Sunday”, which brings the Filipino-American experience to the big screen.
Local Filipino dancers perform an impressive dance and balancing act as we celebrate the release of the new movie,’Easter Sunday’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
