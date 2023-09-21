Tampa designer Lady Natasha Fines gives us a preview of the looks that will be featured on the runway during Tampa Bay Fashion Week. Fines’ new fashion line features apparel that is not just fashion-forward, but also adaptable for people with physical disabilities. Using zippers, magnets and cut-outs, the accessible designs empower wearers and restore their independence and autonomy.
Local designer brings disability-inclusive apparel to Tampa Bay Fashion Week
by: Maggie Rodriguez
