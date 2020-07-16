Local Competitor on “The Titan Games”

By removing the desperation and frustration from dating, weeding out Mr. (and Ms.) Wrongs, and fixing self-sabotaging behavior, Maya teaches both women and men how to date with confidence and success and find the fulfilling relationships they deserve. She has been named a National Association of Professional Women "Woman Of The Year," is a "Your Tango" Dating Expert, has made numerous TV appearances and is an acclaimed expert on the topic of dating—particularly for professional women.

As the quarantine divorce rate continues to soar, and the dating landscape continues to shift as never before, Maya Ezatti shared tips on: how to find love in the time of social distancing, bouncing back from a divorce, how to navigate the strange, new world of pandemic dating, and more.