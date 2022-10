Tampa Bay actress Eugenie Bondurant is once again proving that she’s really good at playing bad. She joins us in studio to dish on her latest role as a monster-hunter in “Werewolf By Night”, the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meet Eugenie in person at the upcoming La Luchaween 2022: A Spooky Evening of Music & Film at 8 PM on Oct. 29 at the Palladium in St. Petersburg. Tickets are available at mypalladium.org.