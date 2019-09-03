Loaded Cannon Distillery in Lakewood Ranch

For more information: http://www.loadedcannondistillery.com

About Loaded Cannon Distillery:

The Loaded Cannon team has been together since late 2017 with two sets of brothers and many extended family/friends. Along the way we have become close friends with a common goal. The Sun Coast of Florida has a rich heritage that we want to capture as we create hand crafted, unique spirits that put the pirate spirit in a bottle! We have not rushed the project and have meticulously designed our facility to consistently produce spirits that are unique. We are committed to being adventurous! We will let our customers play a large part in where we head and what we make. That’s why our equipment is flexible. It gives us the ability to make more than just rum, although we do make a great rum! We want to be innovators, not duplicators. As the saying goes – “being the best is great, you’re the number one. Being unique is greater, you’re the only one.” Therefore, “If you can’t be unique, why do it at all”. In talking to us, you’ll quickly learn that we aren’t here to make money, we’re here to have fun and make our customers happy. DISCLAIMER ALERT – To be clear, we’re not here to lose money either!