Living Holiday Centerpieces with Marlene Simon

No need to toss plants after the holidays. These plants and vignettes can be grown year round.

Take a log with interesting color or structure. Using either a chisel and hammer or hole saw cut holes into the log. Either soil or foam can be used depending on the plant and how long you plan to grow the plant in the container.

Succulents and small trailing plants work the best.

Air plants are another way to add interest to the holiday tablescape. Create candle wreaths by simply wiring air plants to a wreath frame. Mist the plants once a week with water. After the holidays continue growing as is or remove and place in a different area. Air plants prefer bright but diffused light inside.

Create a winter wonderland tablescape with various miniature plants. These plants can be found in the “starter bonsai” section of most nurseries. Use moss and lichen to add a forest scene. After the holidays pot up each plant into its own container or plant in the ground (depending on the plant).

Cyclamen and Christmas cactus are great substitutes for poinsettias. While poinsettias are hard to grow in most locales after the holidays, cyclamen and Christmas cactus are perennials that thrive in most places.