Teen life coach Desiree Panlilio, founder of Encouraging Teens, shares her advice for taking advantage of the plethora of scholarships available to high school graduates. Here are her suggested resources for parents and students.

1. Fastweb.com. It is a one-stop shop. It offers a comprehensive database of scholarships for high school students and college students. You can create a personalized profile to match with scholarships that fit your background and interests.

2. Chegg Scholarships (chegg.com/scholarships): They have a scholarship search platform. It includes a vast database of scholarships with filters to help you find the right opportunities. It also has a database for internships and is very easy to use.

Individual scholarships:

1. Home Depot Foundation Path to Pro scholarship. This is for those pursuing a trade.

2. Pinellas or Hillsborough Education Foundation. They have a variety of scholarships for low income and the arts. The Take Stock In Children in Pinellas begins in middle school and connects the middle schooler with a mentor. Encouraging the first generation to attend college.

3. Duck Brand Duct Tape Stuck at Prom Scholarship. Create and wear your original duck tape outfit to prom and fill out all the other information and you could win.

4.Tide and Downy Scholarship which you have to create an account to apply for.

5. Equitable Excellence Scholarship. Can be used for a four-year or a two-year institution.

6. Don’t discount the big names, Amazon has a scholarship and a separate one if you are attending an engineering program.

There are numerous scholarships for specific areas of study such as medical, STEM, agriculture and the arts.

Tips to make it easier.

1. For the teen to create a high school resume to save all the essays that they write for scholarships in a word document. You will find that you can use the same essay for numerous scholarships.

2. Parents. This is a great place to help. Parents can create the accounts, fill in most of the “generic” information and then have the teen add in the essay or short statement that the scholarship requires. Create a document to track passwords for the scholarships and track which scholarships you have helped your teen apply for.

3. Pay attention to deadlines. Some of the big scholarships are closing soon. The Tide and Downy one closes Sept. 30. Another big one is Coca-Cola and the application closes on Oct. 2.