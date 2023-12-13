There’s a lot of cool tech out there and some of the most popular gifts are e-bikes and e-scooters. But as much as they enhance our lives, they also come with a risk of fire hazard. Brett Brenner from the Electrical Safety Foundation joins us today with a few safety tips ahead of the holidays. For additional resources for all things holiday safety, visit holidaysafety.org
Moffitt Medical Minutes
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now