Sarasota, Florida artist, Alexis Fraser is otherwise known in the art scene as ‘Lipstick Lex’. Alexis is an alternative visual and performing artist utilizing 100% lipstick as her medium, while adorning each piece she creates with layers upon layers of her personal kisses. With an emphasis on promoting love, self-love, beauty, personal empowerment and creative inspiration through her subjects, Alexis’ innovative method delivers chic and conversational art that is equally vibrant as it is unique. Alexis is an international artist who works both private commissions and corporate collaborations. Her work has has been exhibited throughout the United States as well as Canada, London, Hong Kong and Tokyo, just to name a few. https://lipsticklex.com/