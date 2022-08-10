Actress Linda Hamilton is warm and easygoing– the complete opposite of the characters she’s played throughout her career. She reflects on why that is during our chat from her home in New Orleans, as well as what drew her to her latest role as General McCallister on SYFY’s “Resident Evil”, what her most famous role as Sarah Connor in “The Terminator” means to her and why she’s happy to leave it behind for good.
Linda Hamilton on ‘Resident Evil’ & why she never wants to play Sarah Connor from ‘The Terminator’ again
by: Maggie Rodriguez
