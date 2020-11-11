Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Hurricane Eta: Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency to include Tampa Bay
Video
Roof collapses in Venice as Eta lashes coast
Video
Hurricane Eta: Voluntary evacuations for parts of Manatee County
Video
Maintenance Fees are On Their Way!
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Sarasota Open Air Fine Art Show to help local artists showcase work
Video
Top Stories
Thousands of rare photos taken in space are up for auction
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hurricane Eta brings tornado warmings until 12:45PM
Video
Holiday homeowners discover they don’t own their back yards; 1 gets trespass warning
Video
Beloved Polk City librarian hospitalized after being run over by teens, city officials say
Video
Teachers in Sarasota County say district ‘desperately’ needs more substitute teachers
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Holiday homeowners discover they don’t own their back yards; 1 gets trespass warning
Video
Top Stories
How soon could you get a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida?
Video
Top Stories
CDC: Coronavirus increases risk of severe illness in pregnant women, premature birth
Video
What’s behind Florida’s surging coronavirus cases?
Video
Could President Trump sue his way to victory if he loses 2020 election?
Video
Neighbors call for speed bump improvements after dangerous Clearwater hit-and-run crash
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Kevin Cash named AL Manager of the Year after Tampa Bay’s World Series run
Top Stories
Watch: You don’t have to like golf to be impressed by this hole-in-one at the Masters
Amid promising vaccine news, Tokyo tests out Olympics competition safety measures
Video
AB not to blame for Buccaneers’ bust on Sunday night
Video
Bruce Arians breaks down humbling defeat vs. Saints
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Pinellas School Board extends mask rule indefinitely, upset parent gets arrested
Video
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State reports highest percent positivity since August
Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving, but you really need to play it safe
Tampa Bay novelist trapped on cruise ship during COVID-19 outbreak publishes new book
Video
Tampa business owners worry about another shut down as cases of COVID-19 surge in Florida
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Limoneira
Daytime
Posted:
Nov 11, 2020 / 11:39 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 11, 2020 / 11:39 AM EST
For more information go to: FreshFocusDelivery.com or find them on Instagram @LimoneiraCo
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tornado Warnings issued in Tampa Bay area as Hurricane Eta approaches
Live
LIST: Hurricane Eta forces closures, cancellations across Tampa Bay
Video
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Hurricane Eta brings tornado warmings until 12:45PM
Video
Holiday homeowners discover they don’t own their back yards; 1 gets trespass warning
Video
Some Tampa Bay schools closing, shift to online learning due to Eta
Video
Pinellas School Board extends mask rule indefinitely, upset parent gets arrested
Video
Strong winds from Hurricane Eta close Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Live
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Tampa Bay coastline as Eta track shifts east
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Thousands of rare photos taken in space are up for auction
Video
Tampa among best cities in US for veterans, study says
2 million Floridians await Supreme Court decision on Affordable Care Act
Video
What is Parler? Here’s why it’s the top app after the election
Can you spot them all? 5 planets visible in the November sky
More Don't Miss