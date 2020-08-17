Limoneira Fresh Focus Delivery Service

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
With flu season looming, health experts fear ‘twindemic’
Meteorologists seek to confirm 130-degree Death Valley temp
Hernando County’s Chinsegut Hill Historic Site re-opens to teach lessons through time
Video
Florida missing child alert issued for 13-year-old girl
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Hernando County’s Chinsegut Hill Historic Site re-opens to teach lessons through time
Video
Top Stories
S.C. man arrested on kidnapping and stalking charges at Lutz home of WWE star Sonya Deville
Video
Top Stories
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Morning coastal storms spread inland through the day
Video
United to add 4 new routes to Tampa later this year
Video
Junior League of Tampa helps parents get back to work with ‘Diaper Bank’
Video
VIDEO: Bull chases firefighters working to contain California wildfire
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
Florida hit by poll worker shortage, Tampa Bay counties already trying to recruit for November election
Video
Top Stories
House built too close to neighbor’s home was inspected by private firm, not Manatee County
Video
Top Stories
Pinellas school resource officer denies child abuse allegations
Video
Jobless Floridians may wait weeks to receive recently-approved $400 a week benefit
Video
Construction halt ordered after county finds Ashton Woods building too close to neighbor’s home
Video
Mother of slain Navy airman from Tampa Bay wants to honor son but says she’s caught in dispute with contractor
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Road king: Elliott wins at Daytona for 3rd straight on road
Top Stories
Lightning beat Blue Jackets to take 2-1 series lead
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test
Ryan Newman returns to scene of harrowing Daytona 500 crash
5 NFL officials take a leave of absence for 2020 season
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Hernando County’s Chinsegut Hill Historic Site re-opens to teach lessons through time
Video
Top Stories
Hillsborough County offering free COVID-19 antibody testing for residents
Second stimulus checks: Trump says Democrats holding up new direct payments
Florida coronavirus: State counts smallest daily increase in cases since June
Video
Task force holds first meeting on developing plan to safely reopen Florida’s long-term care facilities
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Limoneira Fresh Focus Delivery Service
Daytime
Posted:
Aug 17, 2020 / 11:46 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 17, 2020 / 11:46 AM EDT
For more information go to www.freshfocusdelivery.com
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Trump supporters attempt world record boat parade near Clearwater Beach
Video
St. Pete man buys scratch-off ticket at Winn-Dixie, wins $2 million
S.C. man arrested on kidnapping and stalking charges at Lutz home of WWE star Sonya Deville
Video
Jobless Floridians may wait weeks to receive recently-approved $400 a week benefit
Video
Mother grieves for 5-year-old son shot to death in North Carolina
Video
Florida coronavirus: State counts smallest daily increase in cases since June
Video
S.C. man travels to Florida to take WWE star hostage, deputies say
Video
How to know if you are getting a $500 stimulus check in August
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Help ‘Clear the Shelters:’ 1,400 pets find forever homes in Tampa Bay
Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team 2020
Early voting in Tampa Bay: Find locations in your county
Do you have the cutest pet in Tampa Bay?
Pumpkin Spice Lattes to return to Starbucks menus
Video
More Don't Miss