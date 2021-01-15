Life in America’s Largest Retirement Community

First-time feature director Lance Oppenheim takes us into America’s largest retirement community – The Villages in Central Florida. With its picture-perfect landscaping, and countless activities all in service of their residents’ golden years, Some Kind of Heaven invests in the dreams and desires of a small group of residents – and one interloper – who are unable to find happiness within the community’s paradise. With strikingly composed cinematography, the candy-colored documentary offers a tender and surreal look at the never-ending quest for finding meaning and love in life’s final act. 

Lance Oppenheim is a 2019 Sundance Ignite Fellow, one of Filmmaker Magazine’s 2019 “25 New Faces of Independent Film,” and is the youngest contributor to the New York Times: Op-Docs. Oppenheim graduated from Harvard University’s visual and environmental studies program in 2019. SOME KIND OF HEAVEN is his first feature film. His films have been screened at film festivals across the world including Sundance, Rotterdam, Tribeca, True/False, and featured at the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian.

