Breaking News
Not guilty: President Trump acquitted on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress charges

Lexus Future of Luxury Report

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Luxury automaker Lexus just released a new research study based on responses from 3,200 consumers. The study is called the Lexus Future of Luxury Report and it’s chock full of important insights on the question of what luxury will look like over the
next ten years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer's home

Thumbnail for the video titled "15-year-old dead after being shot at Tampa police officer's home"

Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen leaves Newsome HS, telling school board she was forced to walk hallway with brother's suspected killer"

School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student

Thumbnail for the video titled "School board employee accused of sexual relationship with student"

Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial date set in infamous Pasco movie theater murder case"

Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riverview High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus"

Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome text message scheme

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome text message scheme"

Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case"

Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan"

DUI crash update

Thumbnail for the video titled "DUI crash update"

Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves"

Brooksville art gallery celebrates Black History Month with powerful collection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brooksville art gallery celebrates Black History Month with powerful collection"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss