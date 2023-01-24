It was not your typical girls’ weekend as 30 women gathered to learn the ropes from the country’s top female names in barbecue. The first annual GRILLGIRL Women’s Grilling Clinic, hosted by Robyn Lindars– AKA “The Grill Girl”, featured eight rounds of “speed dating for grilling”. Each round was led by a pro who shared tips and techniques for mastering different recipes on various types of grills, and gave each participant the chance to try her hand at grilling. Over the course of two memorable days, strangers became friends and rookies became pros!

