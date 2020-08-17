Let’s Brunch: Brie, Fig and Walnut Crostini

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Brie, Fig and Walnut Crostini

Serves 6-10

Good but not complicated! The perfect appetizer for a brunch or party. Substitute goat or blue cheese instead of brie; or make a combination of the three.

1 French baguette, sliced ½-inch thick diagonally

¼ cup garlic-infused olive oil

½ pound wedge brie cheese, room temperature

½ cup fig preserves

½ cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts

Honey, for drizzling

Preheat oven to 400F. Place bread slices on a foil-lined sheet or baking pan and brush with olive oil on both sides. Toast in the oven until brown on both sides, about 5 minutes per side.

Spread each crostini with brie, followed with a dollop of fig preserves and sprinkling of walnuts. Arrange on a serving tray and drizzle very lightly with honey.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss