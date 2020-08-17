Let’s Brunch: Brie, Fig and Walnut Crostini

Brie, Fig and Walnut Crostini

Serves 6-10

Good but not complicated! The perfect appetizer for a brunch or party. Substitute goat or blue cheese instead of brie; or make a combination of the three.

1 French baguette, sliced ½-inch thick diagonally

¼ cup garlic-infused olive oil

½ pound wedge brie cheese, room temperature

½ cup fig preserves

½ cup coarsely chopped toasted walnuts

Honey, for drizzling

Preheat oven to 400F. Place bread slices on a foil-lined sheet or baking pan and brush with olive oil on both sides. Toast in the oven until brown on both sides, about 5 minutes per side.

Spread each crostini with brie, followed with a dollop of fig preserves and sprinkling of walnuts. Arrange on a serving tray and drizzle very lightly with honey.