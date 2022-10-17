Starring Oscar nominee Demian Bichir and the talented young actress Madison Taylor Baez, Let the Right One In gives a fresh take on a family with a vampire. The lead actors provide a memorable performance that connects the thriller plot with themes of human frailty and compassion. Episodes of Let the Right One In are streaming on Showtime.
“Let the Right One In” is more than a run-of-the-mill vampire show
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now