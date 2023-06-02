Lemon Zucchini Donuts

Makes 6 donuts

Coffee, tea, mocha latte? Whatever you choose, these donuts are a natural accompaniment. Drying the zucchini before mixing it in is essential to achieve the desired results.

Cooking spray

1/2 cup shredded zucchini (about 1 small)

3/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for the pan

1/4 cup sugar

Grated zest of 1 lemon

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 egg

2 tablespoons buttermilk

2 tablespoons canola or other neutral oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Glaze

1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1–2 tablespoons milk

Juice of 1 lemon (about 3 tablespoons)

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Spray or grease and flour a six-portion donut pan. Dry the zucchini by spreading it out on a clean dish towel and rolling it up to gently press out excess moisture.

2. Whisk the flour, sugar, lemon zest, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl until thor- oughly combined, at least 30 seconds.

3. Whisk together the yogurt, egg, buttermilk, oil, and vanilla in a small bowl. Stir the egg mixture into the flour mixture until just combined. Gently fold in the zucchini.

4. Transfer the batter to a piping bag or a plastic bag with one corner snipped off. Pipe the batter into the prepared donut pan.

5. Bake the donuts for 22 to 25 minutes, until they are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Using a small offset spatula, carefully transfer the donuts to a wire rack to cool completely.

6. To make the glaze, stir together the confectioners’ sugar, corn syrup, 1 tablespoon of the milk, and the lemon juice in a small bowl until thoroughly combined. If the glaze is too thick, add additional milk.

7. Just before serving,dip one side of each cooled donut into the glaze and return to the rack. Dip a second time, if desired.

Reprinted with permission from Zucchini Love by Cynthia Graubart (2023, Storey Publishing)

