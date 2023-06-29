These parfaits are a delicious and refreshing summer dessert idea.

They start with a bottom layer of graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. It’s topped with a layer of lemon curd that has been combined with some whipped cream that gives it this light mousse-like texture. It’s finished with a layer of blueberry compote and then all the layers are repeated.

For the graham cracker crumbs you can use store bought graham crakers or make your own using your favorite graham cracker recipe.

My Easy Peasy Lemon Curd is a breeze to prepare and can be stored in your fridge or freezer until ready to use.

The blueberry compote can be made ahead as well or you can use your favorite blueberry preserves.

Graham Cracker Layer:

¾ Cup of Graham Cracker Crumbs

2 Tablespoons of Granulated Sugar

2 Tablespoons of Melted Butter

In a small bowl combine all ingredients and set aside.

1 1/2 Cups of Fresh or Frozen Blueberries

2 Tablespoons of Water

2 Tablespoons of Lemon Juice

3 Tablespoons of Granulated Sugar

Add all ingredients to a saucepan. Bring to a boil and immediately lower the heat so the mixture is gently simmering. Let simmer, stirring occasionally, until the blueberries are soft and the sauce thickens. About 10 minutes.

Allow to cool completely before using. You can also store in the fridge until ready to use, about 2 days.

Lemon Filling:

1/2 Cup of Heavy Cream

2 Tablespoons of Powdered Sugar

1 Cup of My Easy Peasy Lemon Curd

(Recipe makes a bit more than nedded)

Whip the cream and sugar to stiff peaks. Mix 1/3 of the whipped cream into the lemon curd to lighten it up. Add the remaining whipped cream and gently fold into the lemon curd.

To Assemble:

6 – 4 ounce glasses

Place the curd mixture into a pastry bag or a Ziploc bag.

Place 1 Tablespoon of graham cracker crumbs in the bottom of each glass.

Cut the tip of the bag containing the curd and pipe some on top of the crumbs.

Top with some blueberry compote.

Repeat.

Courtesy: Tina Zaccardi