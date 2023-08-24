An original docuseries called “God. Family. Football.” follows the 2022 high school football season at Evangel Christian Academy, where a legendary coach has come out of a 30-year retirement to take over the team. Coach Denny Duron once played professional football, but his current role was as a pastor. His goal in returning to the gridiron was to improve the record of the once state championship team and also to build the players into leaders of their faith and family. “God. Family. Football.” premieres September 1 on Amazon Freevee.