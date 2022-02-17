In LEGAL THINGS PARENTS SHOULD KNOW: With Occasional Wit and Sarcasm (Feb 15, 2022), author and founding partner at Campbell Long LLC, Cindy K. Campbell shows readers that by being proactive, you can greatly impact the amount of stress you and/or your family has to deal with in the event of an emergency or tragic event. Cindy will be donating 10% of all proceeds to charities helping women and children.

About the Author

Cindy K. Campbell is a practicing attorney and a mom to two young boys. She is a founding partner at Campbell Long, LLC based out of Chicago and Naperville, Illinois. She has also taught at various colleges in Southern California and Chicago, Illinois. With her background in education, she believes in educating her clients so that they can feel empowered in taking necessary legal action in the right way, at the right time. Campbell’s areas of practice at Campbell Long, LLC are estate planning and collaborative family law/mediation. For more information on her or the firm, please visit: www.CLCounsel.com