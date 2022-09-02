Before her passing in 2011, Phyllis Ditro dropped off backpacks to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Dunedin every year. It’s something she did in secret, but it earned her the nickname of “The Backpack Lady.” Now, her son, Rob Ditro, is keeping his mom’s legacy alive with The Backpack Lady Project, a charity group that has donated over ten-thousand backpacks to schools across Pinellas County. It’s a touching tribute and a worthy mission that’s giving us a Reason to Smile (presented by Raulerson Dental Associates).