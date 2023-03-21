Students from Prodigy Cultural Arts put on a show in our studio to highlight the program, which offers free classes in Tampa Bay. Professional artists, who serve as both teachers and mentors, use visual and performing arts to help students develop life skills and build confidence while learning a new craft. Visit UACDC. org for more information.
Learning to dance (for free) is just one benefit of the Prodigy Cultural Arts program
by: Maggie Rodriguez
