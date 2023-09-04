Adventurer Dan Buettner is the host of the newly-streaming Netflix documentary series “Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones.” The episodes feature hotspots around the world where people statistically live the longest, places that he calls Blue Zones. Buettner is also the best-selling author behind the book “The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer: Lessons from the Healthiest Places on Earth.”
New Netflix series offers lessons to help you live 100 years
by: Farron Hipp
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now