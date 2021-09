TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Looking to go out to a ball game but can't afford high-priced tickets? The Tampa Bay Rays announced Friday it will be selling discounted tickets for the final homestand of the 2021 regular season.

Tickets for the remaining home games against the Detroit Tigers (Sept. 16-19), Toronto Blue Jays (Sept. 20-22), and Miami Marlins (Sept. 24-26) start at $10.