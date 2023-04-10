Located on West Street in downtown Nassau, next to The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas, the Educulture Junkanoo Museum is the brainchild of Arlene Nash Ferguson, an expert on Bahamian culture and traditions. Having participated in Junkanoo parades from the age of four, and having served on the National Junkanoo Committee for 24 years, she wanted to honor the traditions of her heritage. As a result, she established Educulture Bahamas, which offers support services to schools, cultural and educational consultancies, and went on to build the Educulture Junkanoo Museum in her childhood home.

*Courtesy: Bahamas.org