LEAN MEAN CHEESEBURGERS

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 tablespoons quick-cooking oats

1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend

4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split

4 slices reduced fat cheddar cheese

Toppings: Lettuce leaves, tomato slices



COOKING:

Place oats in food-safe plastic bag. Seal bag securely, squeezing out excess air. Roll over bag with rolling pin to crush oats to a fine consistency.

Combine Ground Beef, oats, and steak seasoning blend in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch patties.

Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 -10 minutes until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Line bottom of each bun with lettuce and tomato; top with burger and cheese slice. Close sandwiches.

Serve with Florida-fresh in-season vegetables and fruit like sugar snap peas and strawberries.



ALTERNATIVE COOKING METHOD

Recipe can be made in a 8-quart Air Fryer. Heat Air Fryer to 350°F. Place patties in basket and cook for 20 – 30 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning patties after 12 minutes.

*This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Iron, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Choline.