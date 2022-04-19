Actors Lea Marinelli and Cameron Hale Elliot chat with us about starring in the American Stage in the Park production of Footloose, for which an outdoor stage and set were built– complete with a water tower! Performances of the iconic musical are running through May 8th aSt. Petersberg’s Demens Landing Park. Visit AmericanStage.org for tickets and information.
Lea Marinelli & Cameron Hale Elliot kick off their Sunday shoes to star in ‘Footloose, the Musical’ in St. Pete
