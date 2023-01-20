We speak with actress Laura Dern and director Florian Zeller about their new film, “The Son”. Dern plays a mother whose teen son’s behavior begins raising major red flags about his mental state. She enlists the help of her estranged husband (Hugh Jackman), and so begins a desperate search for answers and solutions to a plight that’s all-too-familiar to parents of children with mental illness.
Laura Dern shines a light on mental illness in the cautionary tale, ‘The Son’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
Moffitt Medical Minutes
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now