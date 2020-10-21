Alan Zweibel who will be kicking off (virtually) the FESTIVAL OF JEWISH BOOKS & CONVERSATIONS on October 22nd.

Alan Zweibel started his comedy career selling jokes for seven dollars apiece to the last of the Borscht Belt stand-ups. Then one night, despite bombing on stage, he caught the attention of Lorne Michaels and became one of the first writers at Saturday Night Live, where he penned classic material for Gilda Radner, John Belushi, and all of the original Not Ready for Prime Time Players. From SNL, he went on to have a hand in numerous landmark series, from It’s Garry Shandling’s Show to Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Alan Zweibel’s tender, funny memoir, LAUGH LINES, takes readers through his long career in the comedy-writing business and charts the story and changes in what made America laugh over the decades. From when the Catskills were a breeding ground for talented comedians through the era of vanguard New York City comedy clubs that spawned a new wave of original voices, Zweibel covers comedy variety television, prestige cable, the Broadway stage, and the streaming world today.

Throughout the pages of LAUGH LINES Zweibel weaves together his own stories and interviews with his friends and contemporaries including Larry David,Richard Lewis, Eric Idle, Mike Birbiglia, Sarah Silverman, Judd Apatow, Susie Essman, Dave Barry, Rob Reiner, and more. The book also features a charming foreword from his friend of forty-five years Billy Crystal, with whom he cowrote and coproduced the upcoming film Here Today that stars Crystal and Tiffany Haddish.

LAUGH LINES is a warmhearted cultural memoir of American comedy.

About the Author

Alan Zweibel is an original Saturday Night Live writer who has won multiple Emmy and Writers Guild of America Awards for his work in television that includes It’s Garry Shandling’s Show and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He also collaborated with Billy Crystal on the Tony Award–winning Broadway play 700 Sundays and won the Thurber Prize for American Humor for his novel The Other Shulman.