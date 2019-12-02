Lakewood Ranch 25th Anniversary

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report Tour
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Storm builds over US East, promises up to 20 inches of snow
Top Stories
Pastor shot and killed while celebrating his bachelor party
3 officers wounded, homeowner dead after Michigan shooting
‘Grinch bots’ are here to ruin your holiday shopping
Hot new workout uses heat technology to increase calorie burn
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Hot new workout uses heat technology to increase calorie burn
Top Stories
Plant City man shot, killed after driving stolen car at officer, police say
Top Stories
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Much colder air arrives today
Police look for women accused of stealing 75-year-old’s wallet
Pres. Trump will not participate in Wednesday’s impeachment hearing
Buffalo plane slides off runway, no injuries reported
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Tampa Bay graduate says credit report error delayed medical school plans
Top Stories
Tampa medical spa abruptly closes, hundreds of prepay clients scrambling
Top Stories
Rep. wants stronger regulation of service dog trainers after Sarasota amputee pays $10K for untrained, sick puppy
Deadline approaching for victims of tech support scheme to file claims
Sarasota amputee pays $10K for service dog & gets sick puppy with no training
Hillsborough neighbors fighting for street lights to help deter crime, accidents
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Heisman winner, former coach Pat Sullivan dies at 69
Top Stories
Swamp success: No. 8 Florida ends 4-game home skid vs FSU
Top Stories
USF fires head football coach Charlie Strong
Live Game Updates: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Bucs win 28-11 against Jacksonville Jaguars
Stadium for Tokyo Olympic, Paralympic Games officially completed
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Pledge of Allegiance
Home For The Holidays
Top Stories
Rosa Parks statue to be unveiled Sunday in Alabama
Top Stories
Walmart shoppers threaten boycott after discovering employees aren’t paid extra to work Thanksgiving
Starbucks offering Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
Tampa Bay marching band to play at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Go-getters lace up for a good cause at traditional Goody Goody Turkey Gobble
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Lakewood Ranch 25th Anniversary
Daytime
Posted:
Dec 2, 2019 / 08:41 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 2, 2019 / 08:41 AM EST
For more information go to: www.lakewoodranch.com
Latest Videos
Hot new workout uses heat technology to increase calorie burn
Plant City man shot, killed after driving stolen car at officer, police say
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Much colder air arrives today
Police look for women accused of stealing 75-year-old’s wallet
Pres. Trump will not participate in Wednesday’s impeachment hearing
Buffalo plane slides off runway, no injuries reported
Dec. 1 celebrates National Pie Day
Weather-ruler shows 20 inches of snow in Minnesota
New Orleans police leader: ‘Senseless’ shooting wounds 10
Ex-felons voting rights caught up in courts
Storm Team 8: Breezy and warm today with afternoon showers before turning much cooler Monday
Thanksgiving weekend travelers may experience troubles due to bad weather
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Win free rent for 2020
More Contests
Trending Stories
Manhunt for level 3 sex offender who cut off his GPS tracker
Police look for women accused of stealing 75-year-old’s wallet
2 killed in crash on U.S. 19 in Dunedin
Wrong fuel caused plane crash that killed Tampa surgeon, NTSB says
Pastor shot and killed while celebrating his bachelor party
E.T. reunites with Elliott 37 years after movie in heartwarming TV commercial
Melania Trump unveils 2019 White House Christmas decorations
World’s largest food truck party returns to Tampa Bay
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Tampa Bay area seeing spike in flu cases
Mother gets to hear son say ‘I love you’ for first time in 19 years
North Carolina animal shelter makes special Thanksgiving meal for shelter cats and dogs
More Don't Miss